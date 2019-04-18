MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) Patches

PatchYourGi has been printing MMA and BJJ patches since 2013. There are a lot of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grapplers that end up fighting in UFC, Bellator and other famous shows world wide, therefore we make no distinction when it comes to you guys ordering different type of patches.

MMA competition patches

Most BJJ practitioners and fans are into Mixed Martial Arts and viceversa. There is not way to compete in either of these two sports without trying to understand elements of grappling, fighting, kicking, punching, wrestling, striking.

We, as a company, have been invested into providing the best quality dye sublimated patches since the very first day. Right now we’ve decided to create this brand new page on our site in an attempt to raise awareness in regards to patches specifically designed and ordered for MMA fans and fighters.

We would like to inform everyone that we make no distinction whatsoever and that any of you can order patches even if those are MMA related and not have a BJJ design. We really do not care about that as long as it has a decent design and matches the requirements.

At this point you can visit our shop and place your order.

Thank you,

PatchYourGi Team